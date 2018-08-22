CLOSE
Entertainment
Home > Entertainment

Ariana Grande Plans To Marry Pete Davidson In 2019

Ariana reveals wedding plans: "It's Next Year"

2 reads
Leave a comment

We won’t have to wait long before Ariana Grande officially becomes Mrs. Pete Davidson.

The Sweetner singer appeared on Good Morning America this morning to reveal when she and the comedian are going to tie the knot!

“My friends and I, my mom and everybody have been brainstorming and sharing ideas and stuff. It’s really fun,” she said, holding back tears. “I work so much, I’ve never spent this much time or energy planning something personal that feeds my soul so much and my heart. I’m gonna cry. I’m just so excited.”

She added, “We’re going to take our time to plan it. It’s next year.”

RELATED: [VIDEO] Ariana Grande Sweetener FIRST REACTION

RELATED: Ariana Grande Accidentally Told A Fan About Pete Davidson’s Penis

Ariana also discussed how she knew Pete was “the one.” “It’s just like a feeling, you know?” the “God Is a Woman” singer gushed about her bae before laughing to herself, adding, “That’s so cheesy. People are always like, ‘When you know you know,’ and you’re like, ‘Yeah, okay, whatever.’”

RELATED: Ariana Grande And Pete Davidson Are ENGAGED!

“You just feel it,” she continued. “He just ticks every box, and it gets better every day. I’m very grateful for him. Life is beautiful…”

They’re definitely in the honeymoon phase and still are heavy on the PDA but the two seem to be genuinely in love. When she was accepting her VMA on Monday night for Best Pop Video, Grande said, “Pete Davidson, thank you for existing.”

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone

Ariana Grande Plans To Marry Pete Davidson In 2019 was originally published on radionowhouston.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 5 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 11 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 12 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 12 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close