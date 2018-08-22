CLOSE
Lauren Jauregui Wasn’t Feeling Tiffany Haddish’ Fifth Harmony Diss At The VMAs

Lauren didn't find Tiffany's joke all that funny

There’s still some drama to sort out after Monday night’s Video Music Awards. Whether it be Kylie Jenner saying she “ran away” from Nicki Minaj or the WTF moment of Madonna‘s “tribute” to Aretha Franklin, drama post-award show … it isn’t truly over.

Case in point, Lauren Jauregui of Fifth Harmony and Tiffany Haddish.

Jauregui posted that status after Haddish took a shot at Fifth Harmony in defense of VMA winner Camila Cabello. During her monologue along side Kevin Hart, Haddish said, “So those of you watching at home, hi Fifth Harmony,” before waving at the camera.

To 5H’s credit, Nicki Minaj took up for the group onstage after winning the award and receiving it from Haddish and Hart. “Don’t be coming for Fifth Harmony because Normani is that b***h!” she said, looking right at the Girls Trip actress.

In defense of herself, Jauregui wrote, “Waiting for the day when supporting one successful dope woman does not mean insult to other successful dope women.” She added, “There is energy and space for us all to beautifully coexist and bless the world with our individual truths, stories and talents.”

As for Camila, she says that she and the 5H girls are still on good terms, regardless of what happened.

“I feel like we’re in a really good place right now, me and the girls. I saw Normani at the Billboard Awards and we just caught u,” she told Access. I told her I’m super excited for her. I don’t remember the last time I’ve seen the other girls, but I told her to say the same thing to them — there’s just been enough time and distance away from the situation that I feel like we’re all genuinely in a good place right now. Honestly, there’s no time in life for that stuff,” she said. “The internet can be such a toxic place because people love drama and people thrive off of it.”

Lauren Jauregui Wasn’t Feeling Tiffany Haddish’ Fifth Harmony Diss At The VMAs was originally published on radionowhouston.com

