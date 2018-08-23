CLOSE
National
Home > National

London Breed Is Not Here For Taking Millions From Poor People After Jail Releases

A San Francisco court is allowing about 21,000 people to be forgiven of $32 million in criminal justice system fees.

1 reads
Leave a comment

San Francisco Mayor London Breed is celebrating a victory that has made life easier for city residents who are trying to earn a living after being released from jail. A city court order is now allowing for about 21,000 people to be forgiven for $32 million in fees that were intended to cover costs for criminal justice programs.

RELATED: London Breed Becomes San Francisco’s First Black Woman Mayor After Ed Lee Dies

Breed, who became San Francisco’s first African-American woman mayor in June, had protested the city’s process of collecting money from people after jail releases to recoup costs. The administrative fees had led Breed to spearhead legislation during her time on the city’s Board of Supervisors, the San Francisco Chronicle reported. She believes that the San Francisco Superior Court, which planned Thursday to announce the decision to waive fees, has helped the city to make a good step in the right direction.

“We should be actively helping people to get their lives back on track after they have paid their debt to society,” Breed said in a statement. “Garnishing the wages of people facing the challenging task of securing employment and housing can make that impossible.”

The San Francisco Public Defender’s Office and the District Attorney’s Office had petitioned the Superior Court on behalf of about 21,000 people to dismiss the payments. With the court’s action, thousands of people will have a lighter financial burden after exiting the criminal justice system. Many of those residents have low incomes and generally can’t afford the fees.

The court-ordered move in San Francisco comes as the fight to jailing people who can’t pay bail has grown. Activists hope that people who are released from jail will not be used to fund the criminal justice system, especially to the point of plunging them further into poverty.

SEE ALSO:

Salacious Details Revealed After Paris Dennard Outed As A Sexual Predator

Heartbreaking: Father Violently Gunned Down By Police Was Unarmed And Newly Engaged

Ben's Chili Bowl Celebrates 55 years in Business

Happy Birthday To Ben's Chili Bowl: See Iconic Photos From The Legendary Restaurant

13 photos Launch gallery

Happy Birthday To Ben's Chili Bowl: See Iconic Photos From The Legendary Restaurant

Continue reading Happy Birthday To Ben’s Chili Bowl: See Iconic Photos From The Legendary Restaurant

Happy Birthday To Ben's Chili Bowl: See Iconic Photos From The Legendary Restaurant

The legendary Ben's Chili Bowl turns 60 today. Owned by Virginia Ali and her husband Ben, the restaurant is both a staple in Washington, D.C. and a part of Black History. Check out iconic photos from the eatery.

London Breed Is Not Here For Taking Millions From Poor People After Jail Releases was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 5 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 11 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 12 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 12 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close