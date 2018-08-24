Hernandez’s attorney, Jose Baez, is writing a book. “Unnecessary Roughness: Inside the Trial and Final Days of Aaron Hernandez” and it features the alleged suicide notes Hernandez left behind.

In the three suicide letters, Hernandez references his fiancée Shayanna Jenkins, his daughter and his lawyer, Baez. He spoke on dying & about his fiancee being awarded money, He wanted to make sure to tell everyone he loved them. He also mentioned some of musical influences that helped him to get through some very tough times, including, Kevin Gates, Meek Mill, Rick Ross, Jay-Z, and The Game, saying, “I wrote this letter following my acquittal and wanted to voice how I felt and let some people whos(e) music helped me get through hard times, know that it did…

I need a favor — If you have any contacts for any artists like Gates, Meek Mill, Ross, Jay, Game … etc. I would like to send you letters so you can send to their information or whichever way you think best. I don’t want any media really getting into me, trying to just send my love to all the artists who got me through my tough times and sending my respect to a few of the real ones out there. So I think that’s the best idea through you. It’s something I have to do and I’d appreciate if you could do that for me, if possible! If not, I’ll figure something out. Well, get at me, love ya brother!”

Neuropathologists say that Aaron Hernandez suffered from Stage 3 CTE. Stage 4 is the most severe. Baez says he plans to take the proceeds from his book and put them into a college fund for Hernandez’s daughter

Who Did Aaron Hernandez Mention In his Suicide Notes? was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

Also On 100.3: