Snoop Dogg Has a New Cook Book!

Snoop is building his empire and he took some lessons from his friend/co-host Martha Stewart because in his latest venture, he is dropping a cook book! Snoop is ready to take the world of culinary arts by storm with his upcoming book, called, “From Crook to Cook.”

The cookbook is about 192 pages and will feature 50 platinum recipes including baked macaroni and cheese and fried bologna sandwiches to lobster thermidor and filet mignon, as well as, gin and juice. The book is scheduled for an October 23rd release date. Will you pick it up?

