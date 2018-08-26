CLOSE
National
Home > National

Woman Falls Prey To Job Scammer Who Called Her N-Word After She Caught On

Con artists trick scores of people into sharing personal data through job scams.

1 reads
Leave a comment

An Alabama widow, who thought she was applying for a job with Amazon, was called a racial slur after she realized that scammers took advantage of her.

SEE ALSO: Police Nab White Con Artist In ‘Nigerian Prince’ Swindle

Belinda Jackson wanted other potential victims to be aware of the employment scam, in which con artists posed online as the e-commerce giant, CBS 42, the CBS News affiliate in Birmingham, Alabama reported.

“I was thrown for a loop, and I asked him again, and he said, ‘You are a n-word,’ and I was just confused with me calling Amazon and thinking I was calling the right place and the employees would treat a customer like that,” Jackson said, recalling what happened when she confronted the swindleers on the phone after realizing that something was wrong.

Jackson needed to earn additional income for her family after her husband passed away. The widow was searching for a data entry or customer service job that she could work from home. After coming across what looked like an authentic Amazon website, Jackson decided to call and apply for a job with the recently announced Amazon fulfillment center coming to Bessemer, Alabama.

Unfortunately, Jackson told the scammers her bank account information (for direct deposits of paychecks) and yielded control of her computer. She became nervous after seeing the cursor on her scene moving.

“He went into my Amazon account, which he asked me did I have one, I told him I did not because I didn’t want him to getting my password,” Jackson said. She disconnected her computer, prompting the con man to become belligerent and call her the N-word.

Desperate job seekers are easy targets for criminals, according to Forbes. Indeed, targeting them can be lucrative, given the amount of personal data shared on job applications. It’s not easy to discern fraudulent sites because crooks have become better at creating fake website and email that appear authentic.

SEE ALSO:

Black Leaders Pay Tribute To Sen. John McCain Who Leaves A Mixed Legacy With African Americans

Aretha Franklin Celebrated In Space? NASA Has Honored The Queen Of Soul

White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders Holds Press Briefing At The White House

April Ryan To Robin Roberts: All Of The Black Women Omarosa Attacked

7 photos Launch gallery

April Ryan To Robin Roberts: All Of The Black Women Omarosa Attacked

Continue reading April Ryan To Robin Roberts: All Of The Black Women Omarosa Attacked

April Ryan To Robin Roberts: All Of The Black Women Omarosa Attacked

Omarosa made her small screen debut in 2004 on The Apprentice. Since then, she has been one of the most vicious villains on reality television and now, with more than 14 years in front of the camera, she has also become the queen of the sunken place. Much of the former White House staffer's career has been focused on demeaning her own community and, most recently, defending our racist president. Now she has a book, Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House, and appears to be attempting to get in the good graces of the community she has disrespected for years, especially Black women. Here is every time Omarosa attacked Black women.

Woman Falls Prey To Job Scammer Who Called Her N-Word After She Caught On was originally published on newsone.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 5 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 11 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 12 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 12 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close