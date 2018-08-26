0 reads Leave a comment
“Crazy Rich Asians” is still number one this weekend in the box office.
|TW
|LW
|Title (click to view)
|Studio
|Weekend Gross
|% Change
|Theater Count / Change
|Average
|Total Gross
|Budget*
|Week #
|1
|1
|Crazy Rich Asians
|WB
|$25,010,000
|-5.7%
|3,526
|+142
|$7,093
|$76,817,947
|$30
|2
|2
|2
|The Meg
|WB
|$13,030,000
|-38.4%
|4,031
|-87
|$3,232
|$105,300,646
|$130
|3
|3
|N
|The Happytime Murders
|STX
|$10,020,000
|–
|3,256
|–
|$3,077
|$10,020,000
|$40
|1
|4
|4
|Mission: Impossible – Fallout
|Par.
|$8,000,000
|-25.7%
|3,052
|-430
|$2,621
|$193,900,660
|$178
|5
|5
|6
|Disney’s Christopher Robin
|BV
|$6,340,000
|-28.5%
|3,394
|-208
|$1,868
|$77,628,783
|–
|4
|6
|3
|Mile 22
|STX
|$6,030,000
|-56.0%
|3,520
|–
|$1,713
|$25,170,954
|$50
|2
|7
|5
|Alpha
|Studio 8
|$5,600,000
|-45.9%
|2,719
|–
|$2,060
|$20,160,574
|$51
|2
|8
|7
|BlacKkKlansman
|Focus
|$5,345,000
|-27.6%
|1,914
|+126
|$2,793
|$32,037,540
|$15
|3
|9
|N
|A.X.L.
|Global Road
|$2,939,356
|–
|1,710
|–
|$1,719
|$2,939,356
|–
|1
|10
|8
|Slender Man
|SGem
|$2,785,000
|-42.0%
|2,065
|-293
|$1,349
|$25,403,116
|$10
|3
Source: boxofficemojo.com
Weekend Box Office Results- Aug. 26, 2018 was originally published on tlcnaptown.com
