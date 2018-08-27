CLOSE
Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Cardi B Defends Her Nude Photo, Talks Image, Taxes, & More

1 reads
Leave a comment
NYLON's Rebel Fashion Party, Powered by Land Rover, at Gramercy Terrace at Gramercy Park Hotel

Source: Rob Kim / Getty

Via | HotNewHipHop

Cardi doesn’t care what the haters think.

Cardi B was a busy woman this weekend. On a private jet flight from Los Angeles back to New York, the “Be Careful” rapper posted a seductive picture in lingerie that showed off her post-baby body. Then, when she got home to New York, her husband Offset posted a picture of Cardi completely naked on his Instagram. Not too long after, Cardi took the stage alongside her husband and the rest of Migos, to perform “Motorsport” at the Madison Square Garden stop of the Aubrey & The Three Migos tour.

Critics online began to bash Cardi for multiple reasons. First, they insulted Offset and his wife for posting the nude photo. Then, they complained that Cardi was performing for stadiums right after canceling her own tour alongside Bruno Mars. Cardi took to her Instagram live feed to address her critics personally. “Let me be free,” she argued. “If I wanna be half-ass naked, why not? A bitch used to be a whole motherfucking stripper. If I wanna feel sexy, if I want ya all to see my motherfucking body, why the fuck not?”

READ MORE

 

Cardi B Defends Her Nude Photo, Talks Image, Taxes, & More was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 5 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 11 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 12 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 12 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close