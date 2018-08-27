1 reads Leave a comment
Via | HotNewHipHop
Cardi doesn’t care what the haters think.
Critics online began to bash Cardi for multiple reasons. First, they insulted Offset and his wife for posting the nude photo. Then, they complained that Cardi was performing for stadiums right after canceling her own tour alongside Bruno Mars. Cardi took to her Instagram live feed to address her critics personally. “Let me be free,” she argued. “If I wanna be half-ass naked, why not? A bitch used to be a whole motherfucking stripper. If I wanna feel sexy, if I want ya all to see my motherfucking body, why the fuck not?”
Cardi B Defends Her Nude Photo, Talks Image, Taxes, & More was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com
Also On 100.3:
comments – add yours