DL’s GED Section: ‘One Racist Fighting Another Racist’

Seeing Donald Trump and all of his former supporters fall out is humorous to DL. Watching his own people turn on him is pretty funny, “one racist fighting another racist,” “it’s a delight,” said DL. Donald Trump has been “assaulting” people who should be his allies and it looks like his whole administration is falling apart. Is anyone else enjoying this?

