CLOSE
Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Can We Talk About Issa Rae’s Sex Scene With Her Hair Scarf?

Would you wear your hair scarf during sex?

1 reads
Leave a comment
Today - Season 67

Source: NBC / Getty

Sunday night’s episode of Insecure raised a lot of questions about male and female relationships, especially after sex has come into play. We watched Issa and Daniel‘s friendship flourish then crash and burn in the matter of 30 minutes. While their complicated situationship was the overarching issue of the episode, Issa represented for the everyday Black woman who wears her hair scarf or bonnet during sex and Twitter noticed.

The conversation surrounding Black women’s hair is a never-ending one infiltrated by other races and Hoteps. Hair scarves are essential to Black women for several reasons. Silk/satin scarves are protective and preserve our hair style, which is why Issa had one on in the first place. As in real life, sex isn’t always planned and things went from platonic to sexual very fast. But Issa never reached for her scarf.

While there’s a legion of men against women wearing scarves, there are some Black men who embrace it.

When Black women watch Insecure, we see ourselves and all our nuances. Issa’s character and the obstacles she faces as a young Black woman navigating the world is an accurate depiction missing on television. Her friendships, career and relationships portray Black women as dynamic individuals. And when she went to bed with her hair tied up only to have Daniel initiate sex, we all felt understood. And Daniel, despite differing options from men who think women shouldn’t wear scarves to be bed period, didn’t flinch.

Issa’s bold choice to leave her scarf on during sex may not seem like a big deal, but it’s the details of a Black woman’s existence captured on a show dedicated to depicting us in all our light. Insecure continues to do us justice and tell our stories with care. Take out poll and let us know how you feel about wearing a scarf during sex.

RELATED STORIES:

Issa Rae’s ‘Insecure’ Character Is Moving On From Lawrence, Why Can’t We?

‘Insecure’ Recap: Issa Makes Moves To Move Out Of Daniel’s Place

10 Times Issa Rae Was Looking Like Sexy Awkward Bae

10 photos Launch gallery

10 Times Issa Rae Was Looking Like Sexy Awkward Bae

Continue reading 10 Times Issa Rae Was Looking Like Sexy Awkward Bae

10 Times Issa Rae Was Looking Like Sexy Awkward Bae

This week, Issa Rae was just another Black woman who broke the Internet for her beautiful magazine cover. The Insecure star graced the front of Ebony and already fans on social media are loving her looks. This definitely isn’t the first time Issa has brought her awkward sexy energy to camera though. Check out the photos below that prove Issa definitely makes the list for top TV crushes.

Can We Talk About Issa Rae’s Sex Scene With Her Hair Scarf? was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 5 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 11 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 12 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 12 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close