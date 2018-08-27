CLOSE
Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Watch Michael B. Jordan Surprise These Young Black Boys & Make Their Day

MBJ sure knows how to make our hearts melt.

1 reads
Leave a comment
2018 Essence Festival Presented By Coca-Cola - Ernest N. Morial Convention Center - Day 3

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Michael B. Jordan knows first hand what it’s like to be a young Black boy putting in hard work to achieve his dreams. The Black Panther star was riding by an Alabama school when he noticed a group of school kids exercising in the heat. Instead of just driving by, he stopped and gave the young boys the surprise of their lives.

According to Jordan, he was leaving set when he saw the boys doing jumping jacks in 90 degree Alabama weather. Feeling inspired himself, Jordan stopped what he was doing to take pictures with the young men, who were overwhelmed with joy. At one point, one of the school boys, who were dressed in uniforms asked, “Are you Michael B. Jordan?” before screaming “Oh my God.”

Jordan recently faced some backlash from Black women after he was spotted on vacation with a boat load of White women. The actor responded to the controversy saying he loves all shades of women milk, chocolate, strawberry, vanilla…you get it. We weren’t quite feeling his reaction, but this is a great step in the right direction. MBJ is currently filming the highly anticipated Creed II, which hits theaters in November 21, 2018.

RELATED STORIES:

Search Black Twitter Is Divided Over Michael B. Jordan’s Swirly Italian Vacation

Tessa Thompson Says Michael B. Jordan’s DMs Are Full Of Women Offering Him Sandwiches

Watch Michael B. Jordan Surprise These Young Black Boys & Make Their Day was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 5 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 11 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 12 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 12 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close