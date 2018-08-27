CLOSE
Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

We Can’t Get Enough Of Yvette Corinne’s Cool California Style

0 reads
Leave a comment

Agency: The Presley Group

Instagram: @yvettecorinne

Claim to Fame: Corinne has a popular lifestyle site called YvetteCorinne.com where she touts the merits of vitamins, sunshine, and self-reflection in between teaching her readers how to style palazzo pants and where they can get quality swimsuits for less .

If the phrase “carefree California girl” still conjures up images of blonde chicks with artfully misplaced fedoras and faulty tan lines instead of perfect faux-locks and melanin magic then you need to be following Yvette Corinne.

Just like shows like Insecure, and sites like “Black Book LA”, Instagram has become a platform for Black creatives in the greater Los Angeles area to remind the world that there’s more to California than the Kardashians and kale.

As a model and lifestyle blogger Yvette Corinne is rapidly redefining what it means to be a California girl in the mainstream media with style through her thriving career in the fashion and beauty industries.

Her beautiful brown skin, slender figure, and ability to make simple activities like riding a bicycle or eating an ice cream cone look like the most fun ever have gotten her booked for brands like City Republik, Lively, and Daniel Wellington.

She looks great in ad campaigns but one of the most impressive things about Corinne is her off-duty model style. She combines trendy items like floral bomber jackets and seventies inspired caps and flowy dresses with graphic tee shirts and pure white sneakers to create an enviable wardrobe.

Not only is she bucking the stereotype about typical LA girls being white, she’s taking on the perception that they’re vapid too. She can be seen boasting about her MBA alongside images of her striking poses on Santa Monica Pier.

Intelligence, beauty, and style? Now that’s worth taking a trip to the West Coast.

DON’T MISS:

#MODELMONDAY: Asa Dugger Combines Fashion and Faith

#MODELMONDAY: Ese Otobo Has No Problem With You Calling Her “Nappy

#MODELMONDAY: Philomena Kwao Never Heard Of The Term ‘Plus-Size’ Until She Started Modeling

2018 Black Girls Rock! - Arrivals

RED CARPET RUNDOWN: The Melanin Overfloweth At Black Girls Rock!

18 photos Launch gallery

RED CARPET RUNDOWN: The Melanin Overfloweth At Black Girls Rock!

Continue reading RED CARPET RUNDOWN: The Melanin Overfloweth At Black Girls Rock!

RED CARPET RUNDOWN: The Melanin Overfloweth At Black Girls Rock!

We Can’t Get Enough Of Yvette Corinne’s Cool California Style was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 5 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 11 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 12 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 12 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close