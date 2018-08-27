Well its about time. Birdman finally publically apologized to Lil Wayne this past weekend at the

Birdman started the apology with Wayne right beside him on sage with the words, “I knew this day was going to come, but I didn’t know when it was going to come.”

The 2 then launched into a performance of “Still Fly.”

Birdman FINALLY Apologizes To Lil Wayne [VIDEO]

