#HarveyDidntWin: Wendy Villalba Shares Her Harvey Story [EXCLUSIVE]

Feature Story
| 08.27.18
On the day we celebrate #HarveyDidntWin, we revealed the finalists for our Harvey Didn’t Win Back In A Home Giveaway. One of those finalists, Wendy Villalba shared with the Madd Hatta Morning Show crew, Justin Martin and David Godsey her story of perseverance.

“We couldn’t grab anything,” Villalba said. “My boys just grabbed their laptops and that was it. I was keeping in contact with my neighbor from across the street and she stayed with our neighbor who had a two-story and lived across the street, so she stayed. When we drove the next day to our subdivision, the water was too high to even come in.”

She continued, “The water was to the roof. So right then and there we knew we lost everything.”

The grief from the storm was so severe that Villalba was diagnosed with necrotizing pancreatitis to the point where she was placed in a medically induced coma. She wasn’t aware that she was at a different hospital than the one her children originally taken her to.

