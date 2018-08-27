CLOSE
Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Harvey Did Not Win Back In A Home Giveaway Finalists Named

Meet the finalists for the Harvey Did Not Win Home Giveaway

1 reads
Leave a comment

At a press conference on Monday, Radio One Houston, Boss Life Construction and Godsey-Martin revealed the finalists for our Harvey Didn’t Win Back In A Home Giveaway.

Wendy Villalba, Tracie Osborne, Tangela Williams, Shevon Gilbert, Aurelia Miranda, Dexter Gasery and Goergiana Broussard were in attendance and spoke to Radio One Houston stations such as KBXX 97.9 The Box, KMJQ Majic 102.1 and KROI 92.1 Radio Now to discuss their various uphill battles in regards to Hurricane Harvey, getting assistance after the storm and more.

You can watch the full press conference up top. The winner for the Harvey Didn’t Win Back In A Home Giveaway will be announced next month.

RELATED: Slim Thug Remembers Hurricane Harvey On Its 1st Anniversary #HarveyDidntWin

RELATED: 100 Finalists Named For Harvey Did Not Win Giveaway

POWERED BY:

Fashion House Logo

Source: Fashion House / Fashion House

Lyft Logo

Source: Lyft / Lyft

Power Finance Logo

Source: Power Finance / Lyft

Odyssey Logo

Source: Odyssey / Odyssey

EMPA Logo

Source: EMPA / EMPA

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone

Harvey Did Not Win Back In A Home Giveaway Finalists Named was originally published on theboxhouston.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 5 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 11 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 12 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 12 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close