National
Barack Obama & George W. Bush Asked To Speak At John McCain’s Funeral

Introductory Session To The 7th Summit Of Les Napoleons In Paris

Source: Aurelien Morissard/IP3 / Getty

Our president Barack Obama and former president George W. Bush are set to deliver the eulogy at Sen. John McCain’s funeral, CBS News reports.

McCain reportedly requested Bush and Obama to speak at his funeral this Saturday. The two politicians duked it out on a global stage for the presidency, and McCain is noted for his decency during the campaign. During one campaign stop in 2008, McCain famously stopped a woman who accused Obama of being an “arab,” saying, “No, ma’am,” he said. “He’s a decent family man [and] citizen that just I just happen to have disagreements with on fundamental issues, and that’s what the campaign’s all about. He’s not [an Arab].”

The 44th president took to Twitter to express grief over his former opponent’s passing.

Before his death, McCain requested that Donald Trump not attend his funeral services. Mike Pence is expected to attend.

Trump took to twitter to briefly pay homage the war hero:

Trump also allegedly refused to remark on McCain’s legacy in a recent press conference in the Oval Office. 45 looks visibly annoyed with his arms folded:

