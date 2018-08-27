Barack Obama & George W. Bush Asked To Speak At John McCain’s Funeral

Our president Barack Obama and former president George W. Bush are set to deliver the eulogy at Sen. John McCain’s funeral, CBS News reports.

McCain reportedly requested Bush and Obama to speak at his funeral this Saturday. The two politicians duked it out on a global stage for the presidency, and McCain is noted for his decency during the campaign. During one campaign stop in 2008, McCain famously stopped a woman who accused Obama of being an “arab,” saying, “No, ma’am,” he said. “He’s a decent family man [and] citizen that just I just happen to have disagreements with on fundamental issues, and that’s what the campaign’s all about. He’s not [an Arab].”

The 44th president took to Twitter to express grief over his former opponent’s passing.

Our statement on the passing of Senator John McCain: pic.twitter.com/3GBjNYxoj5 — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) August 26, 2018

Before his death, McCain requested that Donald Trump not attend his funeral services. Mike Pence is expected to attend.

Trump took to twitter to briefly pay homage the war hero:

My deepest sympathies and respect go out to the family of Senator John McCain. Our hearts and prayers are with you! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 26, 2018

Trump also allegedly refused to remark on McCain’s legacy in a recent press conference in the Oval Office. 45 looks visibly annoyed with his arms folded:

Pres Trump declined to answer questions at the end of the announcement. Was asked to reflect on the legacy of Sen. McCain, but declined. Sat silent and cross-armed as press pool herded out of the Oval Office. pic.twitter.com/Yzmqnxq14M — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) August 27, 2018

