10-Year-Old Boy Punished For Repeatedly Calling His Teacher “Ma’am”

For many Black people raised in the Southern parts of America, referring to women as “ma’am” was a common courtesy. A lot of us, when we responded with a simple “yes” were reprimanded with a stern look and a “say yes ma’am.” But for one North Carolina Prep school student, his pleasantries landed him in trouble.

10-year-old Tamarion had to be moved to a different classroom after he was punished for continually called his teacher “ma’am.”

The young student had to write “ma’am” four times per line on a piece of paper and was required to have the punishment signed by his parents.

Coming up at 4:30 and 6 on @ABC11_WTVD: Parents of a Tarboro 5th grader are upset after their son got in trouble for calling a teacher "ma'am" against her wishes. In response, they say the teacher made him write the word repeatedly on a sheet of paper pic.twitter.com/KJghF8rPQb — Michael Perchick (@MichaelPerchick) August 23, 2018

“He had a look on his face of disappointment, shame,” his father, McArthur Bryant told ABC-13. “At the end of the day as a father, to feel kind of responsible for that…knowing that I have been raising him and doing the best that I can, it’s not acceptable.”

His mother, Teretha Wilson, explained her son had been recently hospitalized for seizure-related medical issues and suffered from memory loss and hallucinations. Wilson also said Tamarion accused his teacher of threatening him, revealing his teacher allegedly told him in anger, “if she had something, she would have thrown it at him.”

“It wasn’t right,” Wilson told to ABC-13. “It wasn’t professional. As a teacher, it wasn’t appropriate.”

Tamarion’s father has a warning for other parents saying, “If it happened to my son, I’m pretty sure if not a week, a day, a month, a year, it will occur to somebody else’s child,” he said.

SOURCE: PEOPLE

RELATED LINKS

Lance Gross’ Baby Boy Is A Little Bundle Of Brown Sugar

Countess Vaughn’s Boyfriend Allegedly Threw Bleach On Her Face

The Braxtons Are Reportedly Working With Iyanla To Fix Their Relationship After BFV Drama

ARTICLE FROM: MadameNoire.com

Article Courtesy of MadameNoire

First Picture Courtesy of JGI/Tom Grill and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of BFG Images and Getty Images

Tweet and Third Picture Courtesy of Twitter and MadameNoire

Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS] 36 photos Launch gallery Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS] 1. 2016 Kennedy Center Honors - Arrivals Source:WENN 1 of 36 2. Aretha Franklin during an appearance on NBC's 'Late Night with Seth Meyers.' Source:WENN 2 of 36 3. 102nd White House Correspondents' Association Dinner - Arrivals Source:Getty 3 of 36 4. Minnesota Vikings v Detroit Lions Source:Getty 4 of 36 5. Aretha Franklin during an appearance on NBC's 'Late Night with Seth Meyers.' Source:WENN 5 of 36 6. The BET Honors 2014 Source:WENN 6 of 36 7. Aretha Franklin performs live Source:WENN 7 of 36 8. Aretha Franklin performs live Source:WENN 8 of 36 9. Surprise Oprah! A Farewell Spectacular - Performances Source:WENN 9 of 36 10. Surprise Oprah! A Farewell Spectacular - Performances Source:WENN 10 of 36 11. Surprise Oprah! A Farewell Spectacular - Performances Source:WENN 11 of 36 12. Surprise Oprah! A Farewell Spectacular - Performances Source:WENN 12 of 36 13. BET Honors 2014: Debra Lee Pre-Dinner Source:WENN 13 of 36 14. 38th Annual Kennedy Center Honors' on CBS. Source:WENN 14 of 36 15. Array Source:WENN 15 of 36 16. New York premiere of 'Selma' - Arrivals Source:WENN 16 of 36 17. Array Source:WENN 17 of 36 18. Array Source:WENN 18 of 36 19. Billboard Women in Music Luncheon 2014 Source:WENN 19 of 36 20. Array Source:WENN 20 of 36 21. Late Show with David Letterman Source:WENN 21 of 36 22. Array Source:WENN 22 of 36 23. Array Source:WENN 23 of 36 24. Array Source:WENN 24 of 36 25. Array Source:WENN 25 of 36 26. Array Source:WENN 26 of 36 27. Array Source:WENN 27 of 36 28. Array Source:WENN 28 of 36 29. Array Source:WENN 29 of 36 30. Array Source:WENN 30 of 36 31. Array Source:WENN 31 of 36 32. Array Source:WENN 32 of 36 33. Array Source:WENN 33 of 36 34. Array Source:WENN 34 of 36 35. Array Source:WENN 35 of 36 36. aretha franklin death Source:CS 36 of 36 Skip ad Continue reading Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS] Remembering Aretha Franklin [PHOTOS]

10-Year-Old Boy Punished For Repeatedly Calling His Teacher “Ma’am” was originally published on wzakcleveland.com