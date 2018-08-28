Welcome To WARD GIRLS

Situated between Arkansas and the Gulf of Mexico, New Orleans, Louisiana is truly America’s city. Often dubbed the Birthplace of Jazz, its culture, people and resilience are truly the soul of America. From the food (an amalgamation of French, Spanish, and African) to the rich history, unique fashion and unmatched vibe of the city, NOLA is in a class of its own. It was our love for the city that drove us to create this series, WARD GIRLS. Through it, you’ll meet dynamic girls and women of all ages, from the various “wards,” or neighborhoods, of New Orleans and learn about the uniqueness of a city that extends far beyond the French Quarter.

In her long and rich history, NOLA has rightfully earned the reputation of a place of resilience. 13 years ago, Hurricane Katrina demolished the area, but it could not destroy the city’s spirit. Should you ever speak to her residents, New Orleanians will tell you that hurricane season is simply a reality they must face. Boarding up your home, evacuating or even choosing to stay are decisions that are, unfortunately, a way of life. It takes a certain panache and spirit to face the idea of a storm leaving you with absolutely nothing and, naturally, it forces you to look at your valuables as being more than any material possession.

WARD GIRLS takes a look at the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina from a perspective of style and fashion. We wanted to examine how losing everything can impact your relationship to clothes, your thoughts on style, and sense of presentation and self.

WARD GIRLS is more than a documentary – it’s 360 digital experience. Check out the editorials to get to know women from several of the WARDS, watch the documentary for a visual experience, and check out all the original photography showcasing the style of these strong women whom were built to last.

