Arizona Officers Who Beat A Man Until He Was Unconscious Will Get No Punishment

Officers who were on camera randomly beating a man at an apartment complex in Mesa, Arizona will not be charged. Robert Johnson, 33, was punched until he was unconscious.

The Associated Press reports, “After reviewing hours of video, Scottsdale police said in a statement that investigators determined ‘the use of force was legally authorized and justified’ under state law.” Johnson’s attorney, Joel Robbins, said, “The only justice that he’s going to get is from a civil jury.”

The five officers are still on leave.

On May 23, Johnson was in the lobby of an apartment complex in Mesa, Arizona, along with Erick Reyes. According to reports, Reyes was trying to enter the apartment complex where his ex-girlfriend lived. The ex called 911 and said he was attempting to “break in” to her home. When police arrived, they told Reyes to sit down, which he did.

According to AZ Central, the officers claim, “An officer approached Johnson in the video and patted him down to ensure that he was not armed. When other officers arrived, after the pat-down, they commanded Johnson to sit down but he refused — and that’s when they punched him repeatedly.”

The officers made no mention of assaulting Johnson until surveillance footage leaked.

URGENT: These @MesaPD Officers need to be arrested & charged immediately. 33 year old Robert Johnson was not just unarmed & non-violent, he never committed a crime. They literally gave him a ticket after knocking him out. And never mentioned the assault. This video busted them pic.twitter.com/RlmcQN6t8y — Shaun King (@shaunking) June 6, 2018

Originally, Johnson was charged with disorderly conduct and hindering. A month later, charges were dropped against him, according ABC 15. Johnson is still recovering from his injuries.

