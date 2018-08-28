CLOSE
Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

LIVE STREAM: Aretha Franklin funeral visitation in Detroit [WATCH]

0 reads
Leave a comment

Soul Music Icon Aretha Franklin Dies At Age 76

WATCH LIVE: Aretha Franklin visitation in Detroit at Charles H. Wright Museum: Follow updates at kissdetroit.com/category/aretha-franklin

Public visitations for Aretha Franklin will begin Tuesday at the Charles H. Wright Museum for African American History in Detroit. Keep it locked to KissDetroit.com for the live stream of the Aretha Memorial service.

What to know about Aretha Franklin funeral visitations:

Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 28 and Aug. 29: Public visitations

Visitation: Franklin’s body will lie in repose at the Charles H. Wright Museum for African American History. The viewing will be open to the public on both days.

The museum will open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on both days.

Where: 315 E Warren Ave, Detroit, MI 48201

Third visitation day: The funeral home announced there will be an additional day of viewing Aug. 30 from noon to 4 p.m. at New Bethel Baptist Church.

Where: 8430 Linwood St, Detroit, MI 48206

The Latest:

Patti Labelle pays tribute to Aretha Franklin during her concert in Philadelphia

Crowds Gather As Aretha Franklin's Casket Arrives For Public Viewing

21 photos Launch gallery

Crowds Gather As Aretha Franklin's Casket Arrives For Public Viewing

Continue reading Crowds Gather As Aretha Franklin’s Casket Arrives For Public Viewing

Crowds Gather As Aretha Franklin's Casket Arrives For Public Viewing

LIVE STREAM: Aretha Franklin funeral visitation in Detroit [WATCH] was originally published on kissdetroit.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 5 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 11 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 12 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 12 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close