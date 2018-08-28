LIVE STREAM: Aretha Franklin funeral visitation in Detroit [WATCH]

WATCH LIVE: Aretha Franklin visitation in Detroit at Charles H. Wright Museum: Follow updates at kissdetroit.com/category/aretha-franklin
Public visitations for Aretha Franklin will begin Tuesday at the Charles H. Wright Museum for African American History in Detroit. Keep it locked to KissDetroit.com for the live stream of the Aretha Memorial service.
What to know about Aretha Franklin funeral visitations:
Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 28 and Aug. 29: Public visitations
Visitation: Franklin’s body will lie in repose at the Charles H. Wright Museum for African American History. The viewing will be open to the public on both days.
The museum will open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on both days.
Where: 315 E Warren Ave, Detroit, MI 48201
Third visitation day: The funeral home announced there will be an additional day of viewing Aug. 30 from noon to 4 p.m. at New Bethel Baptist Church.
Where: 8430 Linwood St, Detroit, MI 48206
The Latest:
- DETERMINED BRIDE GETS TO HAVE HER FATHER-DAUGHTER DANCE
- MICHAEL JACKSON: Remembering Him On His 60th Birthday
- 20 Things You Didn’t Know About the Legendary Michael Jackson
- STRAIGHTTT: Safaree’s Mandingo Is Coming To A Store Near You
- RECALL: HEART & BLOOD PRESSURE MEDICATION
- The Black Gamer Killed In Jacksonville Shooting Was Saving His Winnings To Pay For School
- #RussRant: Petty President
- DL’s GED Section: Remembering John McCain
- Robert Townsend Tells His ‘Journey As An Artist’ In The Five Heartbeats Documentary
- Black Men From Viral Racial Profiling Video Sue Police In Iowa
Crowds Gather As Aretha Franklin's Casket Arrives For Public Viewing
Crowds Gather As Aretha Franklin's Casket Arrives For Public Viewing
1. Aretha Franklin public visitation begins at Charles H. Wright MuseumSource:Getty 1 of 21
2. TOPSHOT-US-MUSIC-ENTERTAINMENT-FUNERAL-FRANKLINSource:Getty 2 of 21
3. US-ARETHA-FRANKLIN-MUSIC-CASKETSource:Getty 3 of 21
4. US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-FRANKLINSource:Getty 4 of 21
5. Fans Of Soul Legend Aretha Franklin Pay Their Respects As Her Body Lies In Repose In DetroitSource:Getty 5 of 21
6. US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-FRANKLINSource:Getty 6 of 21
7. Fans Of Soul Legend Aretha Franklin Pay Their Respects As Her Body Lies In Repose In DetroitSource:Getty 7 of 21
8. US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-FRANKLINSource:Getty 8 of 21
9. Fans Of Soul Legend Aretha Franklin Pay Their Respects As Her Body Lies In Repose In DetroitSource:Getty 9 of 21
10. US-ENTERTAINMENT-MUSIC-FRANKLINSource:Getty 10 of 21
11. Fans Of Soul Legend Aretha Franklin Pay Their Respects As Her Body Lies In Repose In DetroitSource:Getty 11 of 21
12. Fans Of Soul Legend Aretha Franklin Pay Their Respects As Her Body Lies In Repose In DetroitSource:Getty 12 of 21
13. Fans Of Soul Legend Aretha Franklin Pay Their Respects As Her Body Lies In Repose In DetroitSource:Getty 13 of 21
14. Fans Of Soul Legend Aretha Franklin Pay Their Respects As Her Body Lies In Repose In DetroitSource:Getty 14 of 21
15. Fans Of Soul Legend Aretha Franklin Pay Their Respects As Her Body Lies In Repose In DetroitSource:Getty 15 of 21
16. Fans Of Soul Legend Aretha Franklin Pay Their Respects As Her Body Lies In Repose In DetroitSource:Getty 16 of 21
17. Fans Of Soul Legend Aretha Franklin Pay Their Respects As Her Body Lies In Repose In DetroitSource:Getty 17 of 21
18. Fans Of Soul Legend Aretha Franklin Pay Their Respects As Her Body Lies In Repose In DetroitSource:Getty 18 of 21
19. Fans Of Soul Legend Aretha Franklin Pay Their Respects As Her Body Lies In Repose In DetroitSource:Getty 19 of 21
20. Fans Of Soul Legend Aretha Franklin Pay Their Respects As Her Body Lies In Repose In DetroitSource:Getty 20 of 21
21. Aretha Franklin public visitation begins at Charles H. Wright MuseumSource:Getty 21 of 21
LIVE STREAM: Aretha Franklin funeral visitation in Detroit [WATCH] was originally published on kissdetroit.com