CLOSE
Features
Home > Features

Kylie Jenner Announces That She Is Officially An Adidas Ambassador

It's only right she officially join the Adidas family

0 reads
Leave a comment
Kylie Jenner Hosts Grand Opening Of Sugar Factory American Brasserie Orlando At I-Drive 360

Source: Gerardo Mora / Getty

Kylie Jenner officially announced on Tuesday afternoon that she is the latest ambassador for Adidas Originals.

This shouldn’t really come as a surprise to many based on her recent behavior. Over the past few weeks, Jenner has been seen frequently rocking various colorways of the ’90s-inspired Adidas Falcon and other heat from the brand on Instagram. The 21-year old also showed off pairs of the chunky sneaker created especially for her daughter Stormi, who is less than a year old.

Beyond those huge clues, her sisters have been posting some big hints on the almost-billionarie’s behalf, as well. Multiple Kardashian/Jenner sisters have been seen rocking custom pairs of Adidas sneakers always writing, “thanks Kylie” when debuting the shoes across various social media accounts.

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

With this announcement, Kylie joins her sister Kendall Jenner as a fellow ambassador for the Three Stripes.

Kylie previously had a partnership with Puma highlighted by ad campaigns centered around its Fierce silhouette, but it looks like she’s moved on from that phase. A few years back when different brand choices were being negotiated, her brother-in-law Kanye West made a big deal about the fact that Ky should go with Adidas instead of Puma since it’s all in the family.

“1000% there will never be a Kylie Puma anything,” the “Facts” rapper, 38, tweeted to his 18.5 million followers back in 2016, before her 7-figure partnership deal was officially announced. “That’s on my family! 1000% Kylie is on Yeezy team!!!”

As we already know, the youngest Jenner sister ended up going with Puma at the time, but almost three years later, she’s finally come around.

Despite the obvious Adidas connection to the Kardashian/Jenner empire via Ye and her sister Kendall, her baby daddy Travis Scott is actually a star player for the other team.

The Astroworld rapper is currently one of Nike’s most successful partners with his recent collaborations being some of the summer’s most popular releases. His collaborations with Nike include some Air Forces with detachable checks, which rocked the sneaker world upon first release.

Now that the deal is public, we should expect to see Kylie partake in official Adidas projects in the near future, and of course, this means she will continue to rock the latest heat from the brand in the coming months, and possibly years.

chillin in my @fashionnova

A post shared by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on

Congrats to Kylie on the deal, welcome to the Adidas family!

Kylie Jenner Announces That She Is Officially An Adidas Ambassador was originally published on globalgrind.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 5 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 11 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 12 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 12 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close