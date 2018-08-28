Bobby Brown Biopic Airs September 4th & 5th on B.E.T.

The countdown is on! The “Bobby Brown Story” airs Tuesday, September, 4th and Wednesday, September 5th on B.E.T.

The Bobby Brown Story picks up where The New Edition Story left off.

Woody McClain is reprising his role as Brown and Gabrielle Dennis will play Whitney. The story promises to cover Bobby’s bad boy days, his arrests, his marriage to Whitney Houston and his hits that kept him on the top of charts.

The Bobby Brown Story airs September 4th and 5th on B.E.T. Will You Watch?

