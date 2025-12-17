Christmas Light Shows & Drive-Throughs in Cincy & NKY

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

Holiday lights are officially in full swing across Greater Cincinnati, Northern Kentucky and nearby parts of Ohio and Indiana. It’s time to bundle up the fam and hit the city’s seasonal drive-through favorites and walk-through experiences built around art, nature, and tradition.

Here’s a guide of Christmas light shows and drive-through displays happening across the region this year.

Walk-Through & Immersive Experiences

PNC Festival of Lights

One of the region’s most well-known holiday traditions returns with more than five million lights across the Cincinnati Zoo. Guests can explore Fairyland, catch a blacklight puppet show, ride the North Polar Express Train and stay late as the zoo transforms after dark.

Runs Nov. 20–Jan. 4 | Cincinnati Zoo