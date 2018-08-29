MICHAEL JACKSON: Remembering Him On His 60th Birthday

2 reads Leave a comment
Michael Jackson would have been 60 today (Wednesday). In honor of his birthday, we compiled some interesting tidbits about him along with some classic soundbites.
- He was the seventh of Joe and Katherine Jackson‘s nine children — the sixth and second youngest of their sons.
- He was twice inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame — in 2001 for his solo work, four years after The Jackson Five were honored.
- He made the cover of People 14 times in its first 30 years of publication — the most by any musician or male celebrity (only Princess Diana with 52 and Julia Roberts, 18, had more).
- Thriller remains the best-selling album of all time around the world, even though the Eagles‘ Their Greatest Hits, recently passed it in the U.S.
- He had 17 number-one singles, 13 solo, and four with his brothers in The Jackson Five during 1970 — when they became the first group ever to begin their chart career with four-straight number-ones.
Here’s a special collection of sound: his own words and a montage of the music he made famous.
