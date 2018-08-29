CLOSE
MICHAEL JACKSON: Remembering Him On His 60th Birthday

Michael Jackson would have been 60 today (Wednesday). In honor of his birthday, we compiled some interesting tidbits about him along with some classic soundbites.

  • He was the seventh of Joe and Katherine Jackson‘s nine children — the sixth and second youngest of their sons.
  • He was twice inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame — in 2001 for his solo work, four years after The Jackson Five were honored.
  • He made the cover of People 14 times in its first 30 years of publication — the most by any musician or male celebrity (only Princess Diana with 52 and Julia Roberts, 18, had more).
  • Thriller remains the best-selling album of all time around the world, even though the Eagles‘ Their Greatest Hits, recently passed it in the U.S.
  • He had 17 number-one singles, 13 solo, and four with his brothers in The Jackson Five during 1970 — when they became the first group ever to begin their chart career with four-straight number-ones.

Here’s a special collection of sound: his own words and a montage of the music he made famous.

 

