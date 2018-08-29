Kylie Jenner Makes More Money Than Beyoncé By the Hour

Have you ever though about what your favorite celebrites make per hour? Well, there is a new list that was published that tell us who 2018 Highest-Paid Celebrities are. According to that list, Kylie Jenner makes more per hour than Beyonce! The list’s estimations are based off of earned annual earnings, subtracted from their alleged net worth, which the sum is then divided by how many hours are in a year. Per hour, Kylie Jenner makes about $19,006 an hour, with the median US salary of $45,552 every 2.8 hours, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Dwayne Johnson trails right behind the youngest Jenner with making about $14,155 an hour.

Lebron James earns about $9,760 an hour, while Taylor Swift rakes in about $9, 132 an hour.

Beyoncé earns about $6,849 an hour. Amazons Jeff Bezos tops the list by making a whopping $4.4 mil and hour followed by Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and Microsoft Bill Gates.

