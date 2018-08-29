CLOSE
Kylie Jenner Makes More Money Than Beyoncé By the Hour

'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Sightings

Have you ever though about what your favorite celebrites make per hour? Well, there is a new list that was published that tell us who 2018 Highest-Paid Celebrities are. According to that list, Kylie Jenner makes more per hour than Beyonce! The list’s estimations are based off of earned annual earnings, subtracted from their alleged net worth, which the sum is then divided by how many hours are in a year. Per hour, Kylie Jenner makes about $19,006 an hour, with the median US salary of $45,552 every 2.8 hours, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

The 2014 ESPYS - Arrivals

Dwayne Johnson trails right behind the youngest Jenner with making about $14,155 an hour.

LeBron James Introduces Nike Lebron 12

Lebron James earns about $9,760 an hour, while Taylor Swift rakes in about $9, 132 an hour.

Beyonce Performs On ABC's 'Good Morning America'

Beyoncé earns about $6,849 an hour. Amazons Jeff Bezos tops the list by making a whopping $4.4 mil and hour followed by Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and Microsoft Bill Gates.

 

Kylie Jenner Makes More Money Than Beyoncé By the Hour was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

