Janet Jackson clearly remembers when she fell in love with Michael Jackson‘s “Remember the Time” music video — TMZ got a peek at a vid featuring the singer to celebrate MJ on his 60th birthday.

Janet teamed up with Kwaylon Rogers — aka @BlameItOnKway to his 3.6 million IG followers — to shoot this 1-minute, 11-second clip. Janet plays the queen passing judgment on dancers … just like Iman did in MJ’s 1992 video.

The project came about after Kway and Janet met at the Billboard Awards earlier this year. They hit it off and, soon after, Kway pitched the idea of reimagining Michael’s hit video and releasing it Wednesday … the day he would’ve turned 60.

Janet Jackson Pays Homage To Michael Jackson For 60th Bday With New Video was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

