The Best Affordable Natural Hair Care Products Under $10

The hardest part about starting a natural hair journey? The amount of money you spend being a guinea pig to all sorts of hair products. Some women will do the “big chop” and start over from the beginning growing out their hair. Others, such as myself, will allow the relaxer to grow out gradually with occasional hair trims.
Either way, it’s a process and the struggle of finding the right hair products for your specific hair grade is real! I may have gone through several lines of hair care products over the years and I cringe at the amount of money I had spent. At one point, I had so many different hair products I could open my own beauty supply store. Not to mention, natural hair products seem to be so much more expensive.
Here’s a list of 7 national hair product under $10!
7 Of The Best And Affordable Natural Hair Products
1. Cantu Shea Butter Leave-In Conditioning Repair Cream1 of 7
2. EDEN BodyWorks JojOba Monoi All Natural Deep Conditioner2 of 7
3. Carol's Daughter 4 Kids Comb-Free Leave-In Detangler3 of 7
4. Motions Hair & Scalp Daily Moisturizing Hairdressing4 of 7
5. Dr. Miracle's Stimulating Moisturizing Gro Oil5 of 7
6. ECO Styler Olive Oil Styling Gel6 of 7
7. Betty Dain Satin Pillowcase in Pink7 of 7
