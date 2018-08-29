The Best Affordable Natural Hair Care Products Under $10

The hardest part about starting a natural hair journey? The amount of money you spend being a guinea pig to all sorts of hair products. Some women will do the “big chop” and start over from the beginning growing out their hair. Others, such as myself, will allow the relaxer to grow out gradually with occasional hair trims.

Either way, it’s a process and the struggle of finding the right hair products for your specific hair grade is real! I may have gone through several lines of hair care products over the years and I cringe at the amount of money I had spent. At one point, I had so many different hair products I could open my own beauty supply store. Not to mention, natural hair products seem to be so much more expensive.

Here’s a list of 7 national hair product under $10!

7 Of The Best And Affordable Natural Hair Products 7 photos Launch gallery 7 Of The Best And Affordable Natural Hair Products 1. Cantu Shea Butter Leave-In Conditioning Repair Cream 1 of 7 2. EDEN BodyWorks JojOba Monoi All Natural Deep Conditioner 2 of 7 3. Carol's Daughter 4 Kids Comb-Free Leave-In Detangler 3 of 7 4. Motions Hair & Scalp Daily Moisturizing Hairdressing 4 of 7 5. Dr. Miracle's Stimulating Moisturizing Gro Oil 5 of 7 6. ECO Styler Olive Oil Styling Gel 6 of 7 7. Betty Dain Satin Pillowcase in Pink 7 of 7 Skip ad Continue reading 7 Of The Best And Affordable Natural Hair Products 7 Of The Best And Affordable Natural Hair Products You know it, I know it. Every natural hair journey begins with thinking, "What products should I use" Well, you don't need to dive into the Whole Foods section of hair care products (no disrespect to Whole Foods) in order to achieve the perfect look for styling as well as keeping your scalp moisturized and keeping your hair clean. These 7 products will keep you on your natural hair journey for less than $10!

