By now we all know that Donald Trump is completely ‘insane.” This fool said that if the GOP loses the midterms that there will be violence. Really? What kind of president calls for violence? One that is “completely out of his mind!” He literally told people to “take to the streets!”

#RussRant: ‘The Man Is Insane’ was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

