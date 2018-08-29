Lack of sleep for even one night can change your DNA and cause you to gain weight. Lack of sleep can also make it harder for your body to handle sugar and cause diabetes. When you don’t sleep your muscles get smaller and your body stores more fat. The simple way to avoid these issues is to go to sleep!

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

Close Thank you for subscribing!

Jazzy Report: Bad Sleeping Habits Can Make You Fat was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On 100.3: