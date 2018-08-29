CLOSE
Cincy
Coroners Office Reports theres a Spike in Overdose Deaths in Columbus!

This is horrible news, more deaths in Columbus due to an increase in drug use.

The Franklin County Coroner’s Office has seen a huge surge in overdose deaths, in Franklin county.

Between the hours of 2:30 p.m. Tuesday and 12:44 a.m. Wednesday there were five apparent overdose deaths located in the south and southwestern area of Columbus.

The coroner’s toxicology team is conducting testing to confirm if the overdose deaths are fentanyl-related.

With these deaths happening too often, the coroner office of Franklin County, has asked that family members take the necessary steps to help prevent this.

Franklin County Public Health along with Project DAWN (Deaths Avoided with Naloxone) will also provide free naloxone with a brief training.

To locate these sites please visit: http://www.odh.ohio.gov/projectdawn.

Other distributors of naloxone can be found through the Columbus Public Health website: https://www.columbus.gov/Templates/Detail.aspx?id=2147486631.

Coroners Office Reports theres a Spike in Overdose Deaths in Columbus!

