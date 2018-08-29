CLOSE
Feature Story
Kim Kimble Amid Nicki Minaj Firing Rumors: Eagles Don’t Squawk With Chickens

Alec Baldwin Visits 'The You Crew'

Source: Noam Galai / Getty

Veteran hairstylist Kim Kimble, who worked with Nicki Minaj and graced the folds of Elle Magazine with her, is seemingly clapping back at rumors she was fired from the Queen’s camp.

In case you missed it, Nicki Minaj switched stylists and is now working with instafamous wigologist Arrogant Tae.

Fans quickly noticed Nicki and Kimble stopped following one another and rumors began to swirl that their breakup wasn’t amicable. While Kimble declined to give a direct comment about the situation when we reached out, she took to Instagram to send what people believe to be subliminal shots at Nicki.

“Eagles always fly above pettiness I encourage all eagle to fly and don’t let chickens tell you otherwise,” she captioned the video.

We have a feeling Nicki’s going to send her Barbies to attack in 3…2…1.

Kim Kimble Amid Nicki Minaj Firing Rumors: Eagles Don’t Squawk With Chickens was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

