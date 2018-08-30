CLOSE
Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Kanye West Is In Chicago Working On Chance The Rapper’s Album

0 reads
Leave a comment
Kanye West on Kimmel

Source: ABC / abc

Via | HipHopDX

CHICAGO, IL – Kanye West was a special guest on 107.5 WGCI in Chicago on Wednesday (August 29) where he cleared the air surrounding several contentious topics. From his “slavery for 400 years sounds like a choice” comment to the MAGA hat, he covered all the bases.

On his way out, ‘Ye was stopped by a FOX 32 reporter who asked why he was back in his hometown. He explained he was there to work on Chance The Rapper’s forthcoming album.

“I came out here with Chance to work on his album and I’ve just been hanging out with my friends,” West said. “I love this city and I’ma be here a lot more. It’s a super inspiring place that made me who I am and I believe there’s some work that I could contribute to.”

READ MORE

 

Kanye West Is In Chicago Working On Chance The Rapper’s Album was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 5 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 11 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 12 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 12 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close