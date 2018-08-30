Via | HipHopDX

CHICAGO, IL – Kanye West was a special guest on 107.5 WGCI in Chicago on Wednesday (August 29) where he cleared the air surrounding several contentious topics. From his “slavery for 400 years sounds like a choice” comment to the MAGA hat, he covered all the bases.

On his way out, ‘Ye was stopped by a FOX 32 reporter who asked why he was back in his hometown. He explained he was there to work on Chance The Rapper’s forthcoming album.

“I came out here with Chance to work on his album and I’ve just been hanging out with my friends,” West said. “I love this city and I’ma be here a lot more. It’s a super inspiring place that made me who I am and I believe there’s some work that I could contribute to.”

Kanye West Is In Chicago Working On Chance The Rapper’s Album was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

