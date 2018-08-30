0 reads Leave a comment
Awwww Man!! A pelotonia rider has been accused of faking a serious disease. There is now an investigation to see if a rider may have misrepresented himself as cancer patient and survivor.
Pelotonia President and CEO, Doug Ulman, said he heard the rumors but there was no evidence to back it up. Ulman addressed the situation in a statement on Twitter, saying, “As a cancer survivor myself, I find it disheartening and unimaginable that someone would misrepresent himself in this way, and so I am loath to accuse anyone of faking cancer survivorship without very convincing evidence.”
The person will remain unnamed since there are no charges filed.
Ohio Man Accused of Faking Cancer was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com
Also On 100.3:
comments – add yours