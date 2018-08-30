DJ KHALED LAUNCHING NEW LUXURY FURNITURE LINE

DJ Khaled is launching his new luxury furniture line called, “We The Best Home” in Miami! He is building his empire and will launch the event today at El Dorado Furniture in Miami beginning at 4 p.m., and he’s inviting fans to join him.

Khaled told Billboard, ““I wanted to create something that highlighted how important our homes are to our lives. It’s where we spend time with family. It’s where we make memories. It’s where we raise our children. This line is an extension of me. I am involved in every aspect of the creative design process – choosing colors, fabrics, styles,” he continues. “So I give my fans a piece of Khaled in every item.”

Following the Miami launch, the line is expected to expand to national and eventually international distribution.

