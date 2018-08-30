CLOSE
Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Two Women Arrested After Video Of Toddlers Smoking Weed Goes Viral

2 reads
Leave a comment
Handcuffed hands

Source: Juanmonino / Getty

Two Winston-Salem women, Michaela Pearson and Candice Little, have been arrested after the clip went viral on Facebook showing the women help three children smoke what appeared to be marijuana.

The videos, which originally appeared on Snapchat, shows an adult holding the paraphernalia to the children’s mouths while they inhaled.

According to ABC 7, the women were held on charges of child abuse and contributing to delinquency of minors.

The mother of the children reportedly trusted the women to care for the children in the video.

They are being held on $150,000 bail.

Watch the disturbing video, here:

RELATED STORIES:

Cardi B’s Husband Offset Arrested In Georgia On Marijuana And Gun Possession Charges

White Woman Arrested After Spray Painting N-Word And “Hail Trump” On Neighbor’s House

Two Women Arrested After Video Of Toddlers Smoking Weed Goes Viral was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 5 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 11 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 12 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 12 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close