RussRant: Trump Budget

Trump has denied all raises for Federal Workers. That’s a few million people that won’t be getting a raise! He claims it’s because the money isn’t in the budget but he seems to have money for lots of unnecessary things, like a parade, a wall and a space force. “He’s trying to run the country like a business,” and it’s ridiculous.

