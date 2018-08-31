LTBW: Should African-American Woman Open Up Their Dating Pool To Other Cultures In The Diaspora?

| 08.31.18
Are African-American women limiting the dating pool by not dating other cultures in the diaspora? On this week’s episode of “Listen To Black Women,” our diverse panel Jessie Woo, Africa Miranda, Bianca C. Williams, author of The Pursuit of Happiness: Black Women, and host Shamika Sanders discuss the complexities and positive aspects of dating outside your own culture.

About Listen To Black Women:

HelloBeautiful and MadameNoire have collaborated on a brand new digital talk show called Listen To Black Women, and we want to hear from you!

Each episode we will include the voices of our audience online, feedback from an expert, and results from weekly polls that ask you to weigh in on the topic. This show is shaped by your input, so make sure to let your opinions be heard!

LTBW: Should African-American Woman Open Up Their Dating Pool To Other Cultures In The Diaspora? was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

