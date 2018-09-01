Luther Younger has been married to his wife Waverlee for more than five decades. Waverlee was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2009 and is paralyzed, so Luther walks for miles to visit her in the hospital. The Younger’s story has gained national attention, and fundraising efforts are underway to support them.

Would you walk 12 miles to see your significant other? — DJ Ez (@EzIsEverything) September 1, 2018

Luther Younger is a prime example that true love still exits through distance, sickness and health. #NOTEDbyBET pic.twitter.com/X4W1WWiOeJ — BET Her TV (@BETherTV) August 23, 2018

Elderly man walks 12 miles every day to visit his wife in the hospital

