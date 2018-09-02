CLOSE
What In The White On White Crime?: Find Out Why G-Eazy And Eminem Both Have Beef With Machine Gun Kelly

Machine Gun Kelly In Concert - Detroit, MI

Source: Scott Legato / Getty

There’s beef brewing in the world of white rappers in hip hop and before you ask, no, Macklemore is not involved.

It appears that Cleveland rapper, Machine Gun Kelly, has ruffled the feathers of some of his blue-eyed counterparts and it’s getting quite disrespectful in the world of mayo raps. Both G-Eazy and Eminem are now at MGK’s neck.  What could have possibly happened, you ask? Well, here’s a recap.

Machine Gun Kelly is in his feelings over Oakland rapper, G-Eazy, saying that G-Eazy is nothing but a soft frat rapping clone of him. Let’s go back to where it might have started.

A year and a half ago, Machine Gun Kelly and singer Halsey were very very close to one another. It was rumored that the two were even dating.

young poison.

A post shared by FUCK RAP GOD IM THE RAP DEVIL. (@machinegunkelly) on

 

The two were spotted vacationing, partying and on red carpets together. When asked by Rolling Stone if MGK was dating Halsey, he said, “I won’t comment exactly on titles or labels or anything. But what I will say is I feel 16 again.”

Things with MGK and Halsey eventually came to a halt, with her being tied to G-Eazy a few months later. Around August 2017, G-Eazy and Halsey dropped a duet together titled “Him & I”, then shortly after, they made their relationship official on Instagram.

❤️🖤

A post shared by G-Eazy (@g_eazy) on

However, in the summer of 2018, the two called it quits and Halsey announced they were taking time apart. That didn’t last long though, a few weeks later, the former couple was spotted together again.  Just a few short weeks after that, Machine Gun Kelly stopped by Hot 97 and dropped a freestyle on Funk Flex’s radio show that was so grimy, so ruthless, that it warranted a response. Here’s what MGK said:

“Only Eazy I fuck with is E/I seen he’s about his hearing got a hanging earring/I fucked his girl now he look like this shit is overbearing/How dare him/I dare him/Don’t think about comparing/Now turn that frat rap off, I get sick of hearing.”

Instagram Photo

And he sticks by his thoughts that G-Eazy is his clone. He even posted photos of G-Eazy rocking his signature blonde hair.

G-Eazy obviously caught wind of the slug that was sent his way, so he didn’t take it to social media like most would, he just dropped a diss track. In the song titled, “Bad Boy”, G-Eazy says.

“‘Him & I’s’ on, bet you’re listening to Halsey sing to me/ Can’t fuck with nobody with so much negative energy/ A pillar in this game, bro, I’ll be here until infinity/ Ask myself why am I entertaining a mini-me/ You’re so below my class, you’re reaching, you’re not offending me.”

He also comes to the defense of Halsey:

“I’m headlining, heard you opening up for Fall Out Boy. Don’t play with my name, you fucker/ I said it’s not a toy/ Disrespect her again, I’ll smack you/ I’m not a boy.”

G-Eazy wasn’t the only one to send shots towards Machine Gun Kelly, though. Veteran rapper unexpectedly came for MGK on his new album, Kamikaze. In the track “Not Alike” he says:
“But next time you don’t gotta use Tech N9ne if you wanna come at me with a sub-machine gun/And I’m talking to you but you already know who the fuck you are,Kelly/I don’t use sublims and sure as fuck don’t sneak-diss/But keep commenting on my daughter Hailie.”
As you can obviously see, Eminem’s issue with MGK is over his daughter Hailie. Back in 2012, MGK (who was 21 at the time) saw a photo of Hailie, 16, and tweeted: “Ok, so I just saw a picture of Eminem’s daughter… and I have to say, she is hot as fuck, in the most respectful way possible cuz Em is king.”
Eminem did not take kindly to MGK’s comments and apparently unleashed the wrath on MGK’s career. If you wonder why you haven’t heard Machine Gun Kelly on Sirius/XM’s Shade 45, MGK says it’s because Eminem banned him.
It seems like MGK is actually pretty happy about Eminem’s response to him. He posted a video of himself listening to Eminem’s diss while popping champagne. It’s safe to say, he’s quite impressed.

Instagram Photo

What In The White On White Crime?: Find Out Why G-Eazy And Eminem Both Have Beef With Machine Gun Kelly was originally published on globalgrind.com

