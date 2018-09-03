CLOSE
Feature Story
Nicki Minaj Has Hilarious Reaction To Wardrobe Malfunction At Made In America [VIDEO]

Nicki suffers a wardrobe malfunction at Made In America

During her headlining set at Made In America on Sunday night, Nicki Minaj had a rather unfortunate incident happen. The Barbz and everyone in attendance in Philly got a peek at all of Nicki, to which she could react as only she could.

“You know what? Let’s go Adam,” she says before the opening of “Motorsport.” “They done seen my nipples like 50 times tonight!”

It’s been that kind of week for the Queen where after weeks of getting headlines for all different types of reasons, she took it back to one of her favorite places in the world — the stage.

To see the moment for yourself, head over here.

Nicki Minaj Has Hilarious Reaction To Wardrobe Malfunction At Made In America [VIDEO]

Photos
