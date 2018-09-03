CLOSE
Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

As Requested: Here’s All The Music From Episode 4 Of ‘Insecure’ Season 3

3 reads
Leave a comment
HBOs Insecure Block Party

Source: Josh Blanchard / FilmMagic/FilmMagic for HBO

This week’s episode was titled “Fresh-Like” and that’s literally all it was about. From a fresh new man and a fresh new apartment to a fresh new job, everything in Issa’s life is becoming real “fresh-like.” This episode’s soundtrack was pretty fresh too. To welcome the reintroduction of Issa’s party bus passenger, Nathan, and the exit of Issa from her job at We Got Yall, we were laced with some dope mid-tempo tunes to get us through the week.

 

Kali Uchis ft. Tyler The Creator & Bootsy Collins – “After The Storm”

“After The Storm” off of Kali Uchis’ Isolation album features the unlikely pairing of Tyler the Creator and Bootsy Collins. The song and video came out earlier this year. Kali Uchis got the Bootsy feature thanks to social media. Back in 2015, she did an interview with Billboard saying that she’s always wanted to work with him and that she followed him on Twitter but he never followed back. Days after the interview, Bootsy responded to Kali and they ended up working together at Bootsy’s ranch. They’ve since released two songs together.

Flip through for more tracks from this week’s episode of Insecure.

As Requested: Here’s All The Music From Episode 4 Of ‘Insecure’ Season 3 was originally published on globalgrind.com

1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10Next page »

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 5 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 11 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 12 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 12 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close