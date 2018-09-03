Bobby Brown Gives A Review Of Woody McClain’s Acting Skills in “The Bobby Brown Story”

Bobby Brown also reveals he's produced more content for BET.

| 09.03.18
We saw what BET could do with biopics when they gave us the three-part miniseries, “The New Edition Story” in January 2017. “The New Edition Story” followed R&B/pop sensation, New Edition,  from their humble beginnings as kids in Boston to adult superstars and all of the drama before, after and in between.

It was 1978 when an 11-year-old Bobby Brown convinced his friends Ricky Bell, Mike Bivins and Ralph Tresvant to perform with him in local talent shows. The boys were very talented and it wasn’t long before they went on to give us classics such as  “Candy Girl,” “Is This The End”, and “Mr. Telephone Man.” However, years later, in 1985, Bobby Brown was voted out of the group he helped found. His behavioral issues were to blame. He stayed in trouble, was a bit hot headed and the fame was definitely getting to him. Bobby would end up going on his separate way while his group replaced him with Johnny Gill. 

In 1988, Bobby Brown released the multi-platinum breakthrough album Don’t Be Cruel. This was the beginning of huge things for Bobby Brown. This is also the reason Bobby Brown deserved a spin-off of his own.

Actor and comedian Woody McClain will reprise his role as Bobby Brown in BET’s “The Bobby Brown Story” which is set to premiere on September 4th with the second part of the film airing September 5th.  The film centers around the life and career of Bobby Brown after he left New Edition and went on to score eight consecutive Top 10 pop singles as a solo artist. We’ll also see Bobby’s life begin to unravel and get a first hand look into his marriage to pop icon Whitney Houston.

According to Bobby, although Woody is playing him again, his role will be much different than it was in “The New Edition Story”

” It was only right to have him play me again,” said Bobby. “I know he has to work harder in this one because he has to dig deeper into who I am as a person.”

Watch our exclusive interview with Bobby Brown above!

