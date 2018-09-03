CLOSE
National
Home > National

Detective Omarosa Reportedly Recorded Whenever She Spoke To Almost Anyone At The White House

The reality star was clearly plotting.

0 reads
Leave a comment

Omarosa Manigault Newman has New York Time bestselling book but  that hasn’t stopped her from heavily promoting. Now there is more info leaking about her time at the White House (leaking, meaning Omaroa’s team is feeding info to the press) and the latest is that she recorded nearly every conversation at the White House.

See Also: President Donald Trump’s Voter Fraud Claims Could Lead To More Voter Suppression

A “source” told Axios, “Omarosa taped nearly every conversation she had while working in the White House, including ones with ‘all of the Trumps,’ a source who watched her make many of the tapes tells Axios. Omarosa did this with a personal phone, almost always on record mode.”

The source claims Omarosa rarely communicated  via email or text, afraid of the information being leaked, which is what happened to Hillary Clinton. She allegedly always used two phones, a personal phone and a government-issued one. Detective Omaorsa would always carry a small phone in her purse.

How was she able to do this in a supposedly secure place like the White House? The White House reportedly didn’t monitor personal phones. By January, Axios reports, “chief of staff John Kelly instituted a ban on personal devices in the West Wing on weekdays between 6 a.m. and 8 p.m.” However, Omarosa was fired in December.

The White House is clearly stressed about Omarosa collection of recording. She has been called a “dog” and a “lowlife” by Donald Trump. Nonetheless, “Unhinged: An Insider’s Account of the Trump White House” sold 34,000 in it’s first week and also landed at number 3 on USA Today’s book list.

SEE ALSO:

Meet Jogger Joe, The Man Who Took Racist Cue From BBQ Becky In Tossing Homeless Man’s Clothes

Trump-Supporting DA Calls ‘Ghetto’ Maxine Waters A ‘Bitch,’ Can’t Believe She Hasn’t Been Shot

This Colin Kaepernick Retweet Says Everything You Need To Know About The NFL Players’ Anthem Grievance

Detective Omarosa Reportedly Recorded Whenever She Spoke To Almost Anyone At The White House was originally published on newsone.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 5 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 11 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 12 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 1 year ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close