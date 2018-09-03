CLOSE
Feature Story
Home > Feature Story

Celebrities Praise ‘Cosby Show’ Actor Geoffrey Owens After Viral Trader Joe’s Photos

3 reads
Leave a comment

FringeNYC 2012 Press Launch

Source: Bennett Raglin / Getty

Actor Geoffrey Owens, best known for his role on The Cosby Showmade headlines this weekend after photos of him working at a local Trader Joe’s store went viral. The photos were initially released to shame the beloved actor for his modest living, but his fellow thespians and new aged artists came to his side to remind the social media world there’s no shame in a man making an honest living.

Working actors and musicians especially emphasized with the former TV show star and showed their love by making Owens their #LaborDay hero. Tami Roman defended Owens in her latest #BonnetChronicles video and called out FOX News for their negative intentions when sharing the story.

The Aretha-Way✊🏽✊🏽✊🏽

A post shared by TIP (@troubleman31) on

Salute to all the working actors, musicians and average folk like you and me.

RELATED STORIES:

Rest In Power: ‘Cosby Show’ Actor Earle Hyman Dead At 91

Say What?! ‘Family Matters’ Star Jaleel White Was Almost Rudy On ‘The Cosby Show’

Celebrities Praise ‘Cosby Show’ Actor Geoffrey Owens After Viral Trader Joe’s Photos was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Also On 100.3:
Russ Parr Meet & Greet at Brothers
Russ Parr Visit to Cincinnati
37 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
NEW MUSIC: Toni Braxton – Long As I…
 5 months ago
03.28.18
WGCI Summer Jam 2014
Prince & Paris Jackson Riding & Jamming to…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
Mary J. Blige attends the Floyd Mayweather/Manny Pacquiao fight in Las Vegas
Mary J Bilge Ex Husband Blames Being Hospitalized…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
President Obama
SZA Reacts To Being Featured on Barack Obama…
 8 months ago
01.07.18
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 11 months ago
10.05.17
Jessie T. Usher Visits The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!
Usher Says He Doesn’t Have Herpes!
 12 months ago
09.08.17
Beyoncé’s Friends And Family Recreate Her Formation Look…
 12 months ago
09.04.17
Rolling StoneVerizon Wireless Pre-GRAMMY Concert with The Fugees
Fugees Has New Song [LISTEN]
 1 year ago
07.16.17
Jay-Z Drops Major Gems About His Personal Life…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Did Jay-Z Slam Kim Kardashian On His New…
 1 year ago
07.01.17
Rihanna Proves Once Again That She’s Queen Of…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Here’s How BET Kept Chris Brown And Karrueche…
 1 year ago
06.27.17
Tito Jackson “One Way Street” [NEW MUSIC]
 1 year ago
04.18.17
Dr. Conrad Murray Trial
Michael Jackson’s Doctor tells it all!!
 1 year ago
03.23.17
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close