Bobby Brown Kicked Janet Jackson Out His Hotel Room

Paley Center For Media Presents Premiere Of BET's 'The New Edition Story' - Arrivals

Source: Paul Archuleta / Getty

The Bobby Brown Story premieres tonight on BET and it claims that Bobby once kicked Janet Jackson out of his hotel room in her underwear one night after they had sex.

Allegedly, when Bobby asked about taking their relationship further, they start arguing over her then-husband James Debarge.  Janet gets up to leave and tells Bobby that she loves him, but not in love with him. Bobby yelled, “You too good to be in my room, then you can get the hell out of here!”

Bobby revealed back in 2016 that he had an affair with Janet Jackson while she was married. Janet has yet to respond.

Bobby Brown Kicked Janet Jackson Out His Hotel Room was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

