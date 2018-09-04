CLOSE
Shaq Wants that Ol Thang Back!!

General Motors Presents 3rd Annual GM All-Car Showdown Hosted by Shaquille O'Neal - Red Carpet

Source: Alexandra Wyman / Getty

Shaq got his flirt on with his ex-wife of over a decade, Shaunie O’neal. He did it via his social media page when he posted up a pic of himself sporting a jacket from his new line of big and tall wear that he has with JC Penney.

 

The caption reads, “This is the same suit I’m wearing when I marry @shaunieoneal5 / @jcpenney XLG coming soon #bigguyscanbesexytoo.”

 

Shaunie’s reply was hilarious, she replied to his post saying, “Actually this suit is more fitting for next seasons star for The Bachelor on @abcnetwork #justsayin #wedidthatalready.”

 

Shaq Wants that Ol Thang Back!! was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

