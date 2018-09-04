CLOSE
Trayvon Martin’s Mom Calls Out BET For Not Airing Documentary

Mothers Of Sons Killed In Police Shootings Attend SC Forum Supporting Clinton

Tryavon Martin’s Mom, Sabrina Fulton, is not very happy with the BET network. She is actually calling them out for not airing her sons documentary. Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story,” is a six-part docu-series executive produced by Jay Z, about the life and killing of 17-year-old Trayvon, and the acquittal of his murderer,George Zimmerman.

Closing Arguments Held In Zimmerman Trial

The documentary has been airing inconsistently on BET, but shown in its entirety on the Paramount Network. Sybrina  revealed on social media that there have been issues with BET executives, saying, “Just found out that #BET has made a programming decision not to air Rest In Power tonight as scheduled #TrayvonMartin17 #RestInPowerTrayvon #YourMomWontGiveUp #ItsOnParmountNetwork”

Do you think this will ruin the relationship between Trayvon’s parents and BET?

 

