Tryavon Martin’s Mom, Sabrina Fulton, is not very happy with the BET network. She is actually calling them out for not airing her sons documentary. Rest in Power: The Trayvon Martin Story,” is a six-part docu-series executive produced by Jay Z, about the life and killing of 17-year-old Trayvon, and the acquittal of his murderer,George Zimmerman.

The documentary has been airing inconsistently on BET, but shown in its entirety on the Paramount Network. Sybrina revealed on social media that there have been issues with BET executives, saying, “Just found out that #BET has made a programming decision not to air Rest In Power tonight as scheduled #TrayvonMartin17 #RestInPowerTrayvon #YourMomWontGiveUp #ItsOnParmountNetwork”

Do you think this will ruin the relationship between Trayvon’s parents and BET?

Trayvon Martin’s Mom Calls Out BET For Not Airing Documentary was originally published on www.mycolumbusmagic.com

