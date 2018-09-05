Trump On Colin Kaepernick Headlining Nike’s Campaign: ‘A Terrible Message!’

Colin Kaepernick stays winning. Even though the NFL tried to destroy him, he brushes the hate off his shoulder and comes out on top whether it’s a series with Ava DuVernay or becoming one of the faces of Nike’s 30th anniversary campaign of their “Just Do It” motto, which just happened yesterday. Of course Trump spoke out and he is in an orange outrage.

In an interview with The Daily Caller, Trump babbled, I think it’s a terrible message that they’re sending and the purpose of them doing it, maybe there’s a reason for them doing it. But I think as far as sending a message, I think it’s a terrible message and a message that shouldn’t be sent. There’s no reason for it.” He also issued an implicit threat, “Nike is a tenant of mine. They pay a lot of rent.” Maybe that means Nike will have to look for a new space — if this is true because we all know how Trump like to believe he owns everyone. For example, when he wrongfully said Aretha Franklin worked for him.

The ad dropped on social media yesterday with a photo of Kaepernick and the text, “Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything.”

BREAKING: Nike had been paying Colin Kaepernick all along, waiting for the right moment. That moment is now, as he becomes the face of the company’s 30th anniversary of the “Just Do It” campaign. pic.twitter.com/uccpDStbq5 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) September 3, 2018

Gino Fisanotti, Nike’s vice president of brand for North America, told ESPN, “We believe Colin is one of the most inspirational athletes of this generation, who has leveraged the power of sport to help move the world forward.” He continued, “We wanted to energize its meaning and introduce ‘Just Do It’ to a new generation of athletes.”

Again, Colin just keeps winning.

