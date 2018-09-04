CLOSE
Monica Lewinsky Walks Off During Conference Over Bill Clinton Question

2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party - Arrivals

Source: Dennis Van Tine/Future Image/WENN.com / WENN

Earlier this year in an interview, the former President was asked on whether or not he owed Miss Lewinsky an apology.  His response: “No, I do not — I have never talked to her.”

 

Monica Lewinsky cut a live interview short during a conference in Jerusalem Monday night after being asked an “off limits” question about former President Bill Clinton, saying later that the interviewer disregarded “clear parameters” for their discussion.

Lewinsky was being interviewed by Israeli TV news anchor Yonit Levi of Hadashot News when Levi began by asking Lewinsky whether she still expected a personal, private apology from Clinton regarding their affair in the 1990s when she was a White House intern.

“I’m so sorry, I’m not going to be able to do this,” Lewinsky said before dropping her mic and walking off stage of the conference organized by the news company.

Lewinsky said in a statement she posted to Twitter that “there were clear parameters about what we would be discussing and what we would not.” An activist against social media bullying, Lewinsky gave a speech on the “perils and positives of the Internet,” and she said the 15-minute conversation with Levi was supposed to be a follow up to that topic, “not a news interview.”

According to Lewinsky, she told Levi the day prior that the question was “off limits.”

“When she asked me it on stage, with blatant disregard for our agreement, it became clear to me I had been misled,” Lewinsky said.

In a statement, Hadashot News said that it had “stood up to all of its agreements with Ms. Lewinsky and honored her requests.”

“We believe the question asked on stage was legitimate and respectful, and one that certainly does not go beyond Ms. Lewinsky’s requests and does not cross the line,” the statement went on.

 

READ MORE: News5Cleveland.com

Article Courtesy of CNN and WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Dennis Van Tine, Future Image, and WENN

Video Courtesy of YouTube and ABC News

Monica Lewinsky Walks Off During Conference Over Bill Clinton Question was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

