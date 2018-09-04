Patriotism: Veterans Clap Back At #NikeBoycott In Support Of Colin Kaepernick Campaign

Crazed Star Spangled Banner disciples will go out their way to say how much they hate Colin Kaepernick.
If he puts his name on something, the American flag waving, MAGA hat wearing citizens are ready to burn it down. Just recall the moment Kaep started protesting police brutality by taking a knee during the national anthem. MAGA Twitter went OFF by burning their Colin Kaepernick jerseys on camera for all of Facebook, Instagram and Twitter to see.
Now folks are gathering their charcoal and lighting fluid once again thanks to a move Colin made with Nike. According to ESPN, the major shoe brand named Kaepernick as the face of their “Just Do It” campaign, which is celebrating it’s 30th anniversary as Nike’s key slogan.
On Monday, Colin shared the news on social media with the message “Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything.”
So of course, this had MAGA Twitter PISSED.
Rubbers went aflame….
And #NikeBoycott started trending on Twitter.
Some folks even got creative with their demolition…
While others decided to go the arts and crafts route…
One not-so-bright man even went all the way with his shoe burning…
It was quite the show watching people waste good money. The opposite spectrum of the Internet reacted in the most hilarious way…
But aside from the comedy, many veterans once again came to Kaepernick’s defense and pointed out how stupid the so-called #NikeBoycott is.
It seems like any paraphernalia protest that doesn’t involve fire and destruction is too advanced for the MAGA squad.
According to The Wall Street Journal, Colin’s deal with Nike is set to pay him a “top of the line” multiyear deal. This might be one way Kaepernick is making money for himself, considering he remains unsigned with an NFL team. The athlete is suing the NFL for colluding to keep him out of the league.
With Colin’s new “Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything” motto, Nike is hoping to reach 15 to 17 year olds, according to Nike’s vice president of brand for North America, Gino Fisanotti. He told ESPN, “We believe Colin is one of the most inspirational athletes of this generation, who has leveraged the power of sport to help move the world forward.”
Not to mention, let’s not act like Nike doesn’t have a huge Black audience. So even if a mostly White community supports #NikeBoycott or if Nike’s stock has started to drop, there definitely will be a fan-base for Kaep’s “Just Do It” campaign.
So for now, MAGA Twitter will have to stay mad.
Patriotism: Veterans Clap Back At #NikeBoycott In Support Of Colin Kaepernick Campaign was originally published on globalgrind.com